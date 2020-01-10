|
CLIFFORD RAY SCARBERRY, 69, passed away at his home in South Charleston after a battle with cancer.
Clifford was a Vietnam War Veteran, a business owner and a lifelong animal lover. Above all things, he relished time spent with his great-grandchildren who gave him renewed life in his final years. They, as well as countless others, will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenna Williams and Charles Scarberry; daughter, Rachel Welker; siblings, Elmer Scarberry, Charles Scarberry, James Scarberry, Raymond Scarberry, Georgia Barger, Clara Welker, Bertha Hayes, and Alice Scarberry.
Clifford is survived by five siblings, Frank Scarberry, Leon Scarberry, Lora Meeks, Doris Williams and Stella Canterbury; daughter, Summer John-Fleck; four grandchildren, Jessica Robinson (Brandon), Joshua Arnold, Jeremy Arnold, Jacob Arnold; and three great-grandchildren, Grant Robinson, Cooper Arnold and Benjamin Robinson.
There will be a memorial service held in celebration of his life at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in the Clubhouse at Coonskin Park, Charleston, for family and close friends.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 10, 2020