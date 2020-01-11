|
CLINT ALLEN CLARK, 46, of Julian, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, January 9, 2020, after a long illness.
He was a 1991 graduate of Duval High School, where he graduated Valedictorian of his class. Clint received a scholarship to DeVry Institute of Technology in Columbus, Ohio, where he received his degree to embark upon his career with Verizon for over 20 years. He was a member of the Left Fork Baptist Church.
Clint was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and uncle. He was a nice and generous man who loved his family more than anything. Clint never complained and always put others before himself. He always said this is the life God gave me, so I'm gonna live it. He fought the fight and kept the faith until God called him home.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Victor and Opal Clark, Jim and Naomi Linville, JoAnn Miller, and Sadie and Emzy Thompson; special aunt, Judy Clark; and father-in-law, Tommy Clay.
Clint was born on May 8, 1973, to Rocky and Glenda Clark of Alkol. He is also survived by his wife, Sheila Clark, and daughter, Kat Clark, both of Julian; mother-in-law, Carolyn (David) Davis of Beckley; sister, Dody (Nathan) Bragg; nephew, Blake Stewart, and niece, Emma Bragg, all of Alkol; many uncles, aunts, cousins, and a host of friends.
Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, January 12, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, with Pastor Randell Kinder officiating. Burial will follow at the Clark Family Cemetery, Alkol.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been serving families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 11, 2020