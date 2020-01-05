|
CLINTON "FRANK" LIPSCOMB passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on January 1, 2020.
Frank was the son of Effie and Braxton Lipscomb and born in Teays, May 30, 1942.
Frank will be remembered for his generosity, love of the outdoors, adventurous spirit. You never left his house hungry. He made the world's best French toast. He loved to be outdoors - hunting, watching birds, fishing, yard work, and as he got older, he loved to direct his grandsons - in - law on the yard work. He was adventurous in his youth; loved to travel and explore the wilderness.
He loved his family fiercely. Frank adored his granddaughters Leah, Erin, and Rachel and was very proud of their accomplishments. He adopted their husbands, Jimmy and Alan, as his own grandsons. He loved to "Facebook" (FaceTime) his great grandsons and said they were "dandies" he loved watching them grow.
He was happiest when he was home, on his back porch, and all his family were there with him. He taught his family so many life lessons: to give more than you receive, to always help a friend in need, and to above all- love your family. Frank was a trainman, working on the CSX railroad for about 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Thornton Lipscomb; his daughters, Jennifer (Tom) Midkiff and Beth Lay; and granddaughters, Leah (Jimmy) Scheidler, Erin (Alan) Short, and Rachel Midkiff; great - grandsons, Owen and Hudson Scheidler; sister, Eunice Towery; niece, Jane Handley Koenig and husband Mike, who provided loving care until the end.
We give our deepest thanks to Hubbard Hospice House and request donations to Hospice in lieu of flowers. Also deepest thanks to his other care givers Donna, Stephen, and John.
We will have a memorial in the spring in lieu of a funeral.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting the Lipscomb family and you may send e-mail condolences to www.cookefuneralhome .com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020