|
|
Clyde B. White
CLYDE B. WHITE, 83, of Logan passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan.
Born July 5, 1936 in Logan, Clyde was preceded by his parents; paternal grandparents; and step daughter, Donna Dale Dewey.
Clyde graduated from Morris Harvey College, now known as University of Charleston. Upon graduation, he started teaching in the Logan County School system, then went to work for Island Creek Coal Co., Mobile Home Brokers and then Dianne Homes, then later became Co-Owner of Peery's Incorp. He then went to work for the WV DMV and retired as a supervisor.
Clyde was a long time beloved member of the First Christian Church of Logan and served as the Chairman for the Board of Trustees.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Dianne Milton Dewey White; one son, Dwayne Keith White of Logan; and one sister, DeLana Karen Harris of Louisville, Ky.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Honaker Funeral Home in Logan, with Rev. Tom Chaffin officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill.
Friends may call on the family one hour prior to services on Sunday at the funeral home.
For email condolences go to www.honakerfuneralhome. org.
Honaker Funeral Home in Logan, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 7, 2020