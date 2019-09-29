Home

Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Clyde Dale Rose Sr.

Clyde Dale Rose Sr. Obituary

CLYDE DALE ROSE SR., 93, of Elkview, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Clyde was born and lived all his life in Youngs Bottom on Elk River. He gave his life work to Sears Monument Company. Clyde retired after 40 years of service and deciding sitting at home was not for him, so he went back to work for another 10 years.
Clyde loved to play music with friends and family. His choice of instrument was the mandolin. He taught many people how to play bluegrass music for many years.
Clyde is survived by his wife, Oleda, of 71 years, and his four children, Karen (Bill) Hays of Roane County, Joyce (Gene) Gaylor of Cross Lanes, Clyde Dale Jr. (Susan) of Elkview and Beverly (Mike) Dye of Clendenin.
Clyde is also survived by eight grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren who he loved "Bushels."
Clyde will also be missed by all his neighbors who he helped and made smile often.
Clyde was precede in death by his parents, King David (Bub) Rose and Elizabeth Spencer. Clyde was also preceded in death by all 14 of his siblings.
Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Ronnie Nida officiating. Burial will be in the Sand Run Cemetery, Youngs Bottom.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 30, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Clyde will be missed by many people that he has came in contact with his 93 years on this earth. Clyde is now looking down on us from Heaven with that smile we all know, and he will be "pickin and grinnin."
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 29, 2019
