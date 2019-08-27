Home

McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Inc.
208 Main Street
Vinton, OH 45686
(330) 262-7771
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Inc.
208 Main Street
Vinton, OH 45686
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Inc.
208 Main Street
Vinton, OH 45686
Colleen Ball Riley


1926 - 2019
Colleen Ball Riley Obituary

COLLEEN BALL RILEY, 93, Vinton, OH died Sat., Aug. 24, 2019.
Surviving are children: John (Doris) Ball, Vinton, OH, Sharon Ann (Stanley) Moore, Huntersville, N.C.; 4 grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Wed., Aug. 28, at McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, 208 Main St., Vinton, OH, burial in the Vinton Memorial Park. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tues. 5 - 7 p.m.. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.mccoymoore.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 27, 2019
