COLLEEN BALL RILEY, 93, Vinton, OH died Sat., Aug. 24, 2019.
Surviving are children: John (Doris) Ball, Vinton, OH, Sharon Ann (Stanley) Moore, Huntersville, N.C.; 4 grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Wed., Aug. 28, at McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, 208 Main St., Vinton, OH, burial in the Vinton Memorial Park. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tues. 5 - 7 p.m.. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.mccoymoore.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 27, 2019