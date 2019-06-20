Home

Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave. PO Box 175
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
COLLEEN (GARRETSON) WORKMAN, 86, of Peytona, formerly of Madison, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 18, 2019, at Boone Memorial Hospital, Madison, after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis R. Workman; son, Carvis R. Workman; parents, Rev. Loarn and Gertrude Garretson; and nephew, Larry Linville.
She leaves behind two sisters, Vickie Gray (Sam) of Peytona, whom she made her home with for the last year, and Drema Morris of St. Albans; niece, Gwendolyn Thomas of St. Albans; great nephew, Sean Thomas of St. Albans; lots of cousins; and a host of friends.
She was a faithful member of the Gospel Center Tabernacle of Madison. Colleen gave her heart to the Lord at the young age of 11 years old.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., with Pastor Walter Gore officiating. Burial will follow in Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Boone Memorial Hospital for all their kindness and love. We could not have made it through this without them.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 20 to June 22, 2019
