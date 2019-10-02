Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Resources
More Obituaries for Colten Luikart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colten Dale Luikart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colten Dale Luikart Obituary

COLTEN DALE LUIKART, 12, of Marlinton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Born November 8, 2006, in Lewisburg, he was a son of Stephen P. Luikart and Megan Arthur-Luikart. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Donald and Mary Arthur, Ed and Erma Wymer, Paul and Peggy Young, Dale A. Luikart; great uncle, PW Young.
Colten was a student at Marlinton Middle School where he played football with the Warriors. Colten loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was known for his big heart and never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, Colten is survived by his sisters, Allie Luikart (Austin Sharp), Delana Luikart and Aubriee; his grandparents, Donald and Doris Arthur, Ronnie and Beverly Luikart; great-grandmother, Janette Y. "Hoodley" Luikart; uncle, Chad Arthur (Nesia); aunt, Stacy Soice; cousins, Jacey, Hunter, Quentin and Jaxon, as well as his uncle, Chad Soice; Stephen's companion, Maggie Bumgardner.
A celebration of his life officiated by Rev. Phillip Thompson will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Marlinton Middle School, with visitation to continue following the service until 8 p.m. An additional service officiated by Pastor John Yeager will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 4, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. He will be laid to rest beside his Papa Dale at Wade Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Red House.
You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com to share your memories of Colten with the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you keep Colten's memory alive by doing acts of kindness for others and simply saying, "this is for you, Colten."
An account has been set up to help the family with expenses. You can contribute to Colten Luikart Donation Account at any City National Bank branch. Account number ending 9107.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Luikart Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colten's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now