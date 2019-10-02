|
COLTEN DALE LUIKART, 12, of Marlinton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Born November 8, 2006, in Lewisburg, he was a son of Stephen P. Luikart and Megan Arthur-Luikart. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Donald and Mary Arthur, Ed and Erma Wymer, Paul and Peggy Young, Dale A. Luikart; great uncle, PW Young.
Colten was a student at Marlinton Middle School where he played football with the Warriors. Colten loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was known for his big heart and never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, Colten is survived by his sisters, Allie Luikart (Austin Sharp), Delana Luikart and Aubriee; his grandparents, Donald and Doris Arthur, Ronnie and Beverly Luikart; great-grandmother, Janette Y. "Hoodley" Luikart; uncle, Chad Arthur (Nesia); aunt, Stacy Soice; cousins, Jacey, Hunter, Quentin and Jaxon, as well as his uncle, Chad Soice; Stephen's companion, Maggie Bumgardner.
A celebration of his life officiated by Rev. Phillip Thompson will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Marlinton Middle School, with visitation to continue following the service until 8 p.m. An additional service officiated by Pastor John Yeager will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 4, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. He will be laid to rest beside his Papa Dale at Wade Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Red House.
You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com to share your memories of Colten with the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you keep Colten's memory alive by doing acts of kindness for others and simply saying, "this is for you, Colten."
An account has been set up to help the family with expenses. You can contribute to Colten Luikart Donation Account at any City National Bank branch. Account number ending 9107.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 2, 2019