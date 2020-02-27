Home

Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene
Commodore Stewart Burgess Jr.


1934 - 2020
Commodore Stewart Burgess Jr. Obituary

COMMODORE STEWART BURGESS JR., 86, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
He was born on October 10, 1934, in Elkview, to the late Commodore Sr. and Hester Burgess.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Erma Burgess; brothers, Johnny Burgess, Corbet Burgess, Leonard Burgess, Theodore Burgess; and his sister, Louise Surface.
He is survived by his kids, Sharon Landers, Norman Burgess, Rickie Burgess, Vickie Harper, Brenda Dunlap; grandchildren, Nathan Burgess, G.W. Landers, Joshua Landers, Serina Posocco, Chris Holestine, Kenny Harper, Candace Moles, Samantha White, Erin Burgess; seven great - grandchildren; and one great - great - grandchild.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, at the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, with Rev. Kent Estep officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 27, 2020
