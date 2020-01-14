|
CONNIE SUE ASHLEY, 67, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Sunday January 12, 2020 at CAMC Memorial after a short illness.
She was the daughter of the late Arthur Clayton Moore and Virginia Gertrude Walker Moore. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and Michael Moore; and sister, Doris Westfall.
Connie was a retired employee of Poca Valley Bank. She was also a member of Thorofare Community Church.
She is survived by: loving husband of 45 years, Dale Ashley; sisters, Judy Shafer, Brenda Knapp and Debbie Eastman; and brother, DeVaughn Moore.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Thorofare Community Church 720 Thorofare Road Clendenin, WV 25045.
The visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday January 16, 2020 at Matics Funeral Home Clendenin.
The funeral will be 11 a.m., Friday January 17, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Claude Holley Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park Big Chimney, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 14, 2020