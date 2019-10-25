Home

Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
Connie Elaine Wiseman Obituary

CONNIE ELAINE WISEMAN, 69, of Elkview, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, after a long illness.
Connie was preceded in death by her father, Albert Igo.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles Raymond Wiseman Sr.; sons, Albert Wiseman and Charles Raymond Wiseman II, along with three brothers, four sisters, and grandchildren, Melanie Richards, Lillian Wiseman, Aidan Wiseman, Kalee Wiseman, and Cooper Wiseman.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at Hafer Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Robby Legg officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 25, 2019
