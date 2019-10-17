|
|
CONNIE BERNICE (FOSTER) TERRY, "Niecy," 63, of Ohley, died October 15, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
She retired from Asbestos Local 207 Charleston.
She was preceded in death by husband: William "Sy" Terry III; father: Shady Foster; brothers: Roger and Shelby Gene "Cubby" Foster; granddaughter: Adrianna Nicole Terry; brother-in-law: Charles Green; and mother-in-law: Jacqueline Terry.
Surviving are children: Jeremy Terry of Monticello, Ind., Jennifer Terry Queen of Monticello, Ind., Billy Terry of Lafayette, Ind.; mother: Evelyn McCormick Foster of Chelyan; sisters: Rose Kidd of Chelyan, Macel Ford of Seth; brothers: Pete Foster of Dawes, Tim Foster of Chelyan, Frank Foster of Dry Branch; sister-in-law: Phyllis Green of Ohley; aunt: Conita Pinkerton; special niece and nephew: Chuck and Jessica; nine grandchildren; many more nieces and nephews; two great nephews; and her beloved pet dogs: Betsy and Sammy.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help pay funeral expenses: c/o Phyllis Green, P.O. Box 274, Dawes, WV 25054.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 17, 2019