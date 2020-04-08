Home

Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Connie Francis Wallace

Connie Francis Wallace Obituary
CONNIE FRANCIS WALLACE, 60, of Scott Depot, formerly of Boone County, went home to be with the LORD Saturday, April 4, 2020, following a brief illness.
Connie was born on July 3, 1959, to Charles B. Wallace and Norma Sue (Williams) Wallace in Madison.
Ms. Wallace was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Belinda "Sue" Wallace Roe; and her very special friend and companion, Charles "Buddy" Parsons.
Connie grew up in the Cazy community and accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at a young age. She graduated from Van High School and continued her education at Marshall University, becoming the first in her family to graduate from college.
Connie retired from teaching where she taught Culinary Arts for 21 years in the Boone County Schools. She was a member of the Culinary Academy of WV and had the opportunity to train briefly at the Greenbrier.
Connie was a member of the Teays Valley Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and loved her church family. Connie also enjoyed spending time with her great-nephew, Coleton, and spent some of her last days with him.
Survivors include her sisters: Kathy (Mark) Vickers, and Peggy (Greg) Prince; brother: Greg (Tammy) Wallace; nieces and nephews: Andrea, Natalie, Ashlea, Tiffany, Matthew, Christina, Caitlin, Kyle, Courtney; 13 great - nieces and great - nephews; aunts, uncles, cousins; and a host of friends.
A memorial service may be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526 or Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle, Building Fund, 2011 Roxalana Road, Dunbar, WV 25313.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 8, 2020
