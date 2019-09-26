|
|
CONNIE S. ALDERMAN ATKINS, 76, of Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, after a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronsford and Emma Dunlap; her husband, Terry Atkins; her brothers, Major Dunlap and Ronnie Dunlap.
Connie is survived by her sons, Forrest (Renee) Alderman of Charlotte, NC, and Barry (Diane) Alderman of Charleston, WV; daughter, Beverly Alderman Hemmings of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren include Nichole (Cole) Alderman Dalesio, of Morgantown, WV, Christopher (Alexis) Alderman, of Greenville, SC, Megan Alderman, (Austin) of Pensacola, FL, Grant Alderman, of Charleston, WV, Noah Mullins, of Raleigh, NC, and Olivia Hemmings, of Raleigh, NC; one great-grandchild, Gretchen of Pensacola, FL; she is also survived by her sister, Anna (Tootsie) Hager, of Charleston, WV; sisters-in-law, Frances Dunlap and Doris Dunlap, both of Charleston, WV; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Connie was an employee of Kanawha County Schools and retired with 30 years of service. She was a Baptist by faith.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. A graveside service to Honor the Life of Connie will be held at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, immediately following the visitation. The Rev. Gary W. Hall of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 6532 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston, WV 25304 or to Hospice Care of Charleston, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
The family would also like to extend a special thanks to Hospice Care Services of Charleston, WV, and Charlotte, NC.
Memories of Connie may be shared online by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 26, 2019