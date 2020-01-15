Home

Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
Connie Sue Coffman


1953 - 2020
Connie Sue Coffman Obituary

CONNIE SUE COFFMAN, 66, of Charleston, WV, passed away at home surrounded by her family on January 12, 2020. She was born on September 22, 1953, to Frances Tate Hill and Jim Coffman, both of Charleston. Connie fought a courageous battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Aurora and Bo Tate, and Delbert and Pearl Coffman, and great-niece, Gracan Monk.
Connie's proudest accomplishment was her son, Joel David Bloss. Her biggest joy was spending time with Joel, Syvannah, and her granddaughters, Alyssa Claire Bloss and Saylor Rae Bloss.
She retired from the State of WV Division of Highways Weight Enforcement after 32 years of service.
She is also survived by her sisters, Vicki Coffman (Randy)and Cindy (Jimbo) Monk; nephews, Logan Monk, Jeremy Hyer and Eric (Audrey) Monk; great-nieces, Jazlyn and Kassadee Hyer and Paislynne and Collins Monk; great-nephews, Landen Proffitt and Lathan Monk; ex-in-laws from Waverly, OH, Bill and Betty Bloss, Kim Bloss Britton, Randy Bloss and Doug Bloss; and her special friend, Karen Medley.
A Memorial Service for Connie will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. The family will welcome friends from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank Dr. Susan Cavender and Dr. Justin Cohen and the staff at the CAMC Cancer Center for their wonderful care of Connie.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 15, 2020
