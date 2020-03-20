|
|
Mrs. CONNIE SUE FERRELL, 80, of Nitro, went home to be with the Lord March 19, 2020, at home.
Connie was a faithful member of Rock Branch Independent Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Alma Cook, and brother-in-law, Corky Gibson.
Connie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Junior Ferrell; daughter, Megan and her husband Alex Kail of Lancaster, Ohio; granddaughters, Baylee and Lexi; sisters, Carol Gibson of Poca and Janet and husband Kenny Miller of Nitro; brother, Jim and wife Kathy Cook of Poca; and a host of other family and friends.
A tribute to the life of Connie will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, with Pastors Delbert Hawley and Brad Joseph officiating.
Connie will be lying in state at Rock Branch Independent Church from Noon until 6 p.m. Monday, March 23, for you to come and pay your respects.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, W.Va., is serving the Ferrell family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 20, 2020