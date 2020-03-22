|
CONARD WILLIAM "CON" COOK, 86, of Campbell's Creek, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at home.
Surviving are his loving wife, Barbara Cook, and her son, Chris (Martha) Perry and his family; his daughters with his predeceased wife Patricia, Linda (Chuck) Sargent and Deirdra (Mike) Halley and their families.
In addition to many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews, he will be missed by his fur baby, Pumpkin.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Amedisys Home Health and Kanawha HospiceCare for their compassionate assistance during this difficult months.
In honoring Conard's wishes, a private interment will take place at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020