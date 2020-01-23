|
CORA HUMPHREY SHADE, 75, passed away unexpectedly in her home in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
She was born August 23, 1944, in Kayford, W.Va.
Cora is survived by her husband, George Shade of Tampa; brother, Charles (Nancy) Humphrey of Marmet, W.Va.; sister, Margaret Payne of Charleston, W.Va.; sons, Jim (Jill) Ball of Charlotte, N.C., and David (Angel) Ball of Fredericksburg, Va. She is survived by five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Cora was known for her love of family and friends. Her favorite roll in life was Grandma. For details see: MossFeasterDunedin.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 23, 2020