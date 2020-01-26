|
|
CORA LOUISE KEEN, 91, of Charleston passed away January 18, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Keen Jr.; parents, Earl and Goldie Belknap; infant sister, Berdina; sister, Marie Mallory; and brother, Edward Belknap.
Cora retired from C&P telephone after many years of faithful service. She loved trips to the beach with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved people and made friends wherever she went.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Holt (Roger) of St. Albans; grandson, Bill Holt (Jamie) of Barboursville; sister-in-law, Barbara Belknap of Burleson, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Hubbard Hospice House, West nurses and staff, Chaplain James Burgess and Pastor Steve White for the loving care they took of Cora and the entire family.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 27, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, West Virginia Mausoleum Chapel, Cross Lanes, with Chaplain James Burgess and Pastor Steve White officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the mausoleum chapel.
You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories of Cora with her family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hubbard House West, 4605 MacCorkle Avenue, SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 26, 2020