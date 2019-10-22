|
|
CORA SUE COOPER, 73, of St. Albans, passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by loved ones,Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.
Cora was born on April 5, 1946 in Spurlockville to the late James Cooper and Dora Adkins Speilman
She was a retired cook having served many years as a cook in the Kanawha County School System.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James "Jimmy" Cooper of Big Ugly, Edward "Elwood" Cooper of Milton and Evermont "Monty" Cooper of Uptons Creek.
She is survived by brothers, Roger (Dora) Cooper of Ivera, OH, Jack (Tammy) Cochran of Ravena, OH, Jerry (Angie) Cochran of Ranger; sisters, Ruth Watts of St. Albans, Iva (Don) Skiles of Parma, OH, Betty Mansfield of Ravena, OH, Tawana (Curtis) Hundly of St. Albans, Debbie (Kenny) Watson of Branchland and Anita (Randy) Brown of Parma, OH; sisters-in-law, Barbara Cooper of Big Ugly and Linda Cooper of Milton; alon with a host of many nieces, nephews and friends.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com .
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 22, 2019