CORINA MARY CARLETON, 74, of Clendenin, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Corina served her community by playing Mrs. Claus during Christmas time in the city of Boston. She had a great sense of humor and liked being outdoors, gardening, and enjoyed nature.
Corina is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Richard Carleton; sons, Sean Carleton, Liam (Hazel) Carleton, Lorcan (Nicole) Carleton; daughters, Brigid (Karen) Elmore, and Deirdre (Thomas) Yelverton; grandchildren, Clara, Sophie, Matthew, and Holden Carleton, Summer, Bear, and Magnus Yelverton; special friend, Angie Hudson, and many numerous sisters, brothers, and extended family in Ireland and abroad.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to the Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31st, at St. Ann's Church in Dorchester, MA.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019