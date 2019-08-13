Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Dorchester, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Corina Carleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corina Mary Carleton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Corina Mary Carleton Obituary
CORINA MARY CARLETON, 74, of Clendenin, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Corina served her community by playing Mrs. Claus during Christmas time in the city of Boston. She had a great sense of humor and liked being outdoors, gardening, and enjoyed nature.
Corina is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Richard Carleton; sons, Sean Carleton, Liam (Hazel) Carleton, Lorcan (Nicole) Carleton; daughters, Brigid (Karen) Elmore, and Deirdre (Thomas) Yelverton; grandchildren, Clara, Sophie, Matthew, and Holden Carleton, Summer, Bear, and Magnus Yelverton; special friend, Angie Hudson, and many numerous sisters, brothers, and extended family in Ireland and abroad.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to the Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31st, at St. Ann's Church in Dorchester, MA.
Online condolences may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Corina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now