

CORINNA FAYE CUNNINGHAM, born November 3rd, 1964, lost her long and hard-fought battle with cancer on July 5th, 2019. She passed away at Ruby Memorial Hospital at peace surrounded by family and friends.

She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her faith and her Christian family helped her stay positive despite her prolonged illnesses. Although her life was cut short, Corinna truly touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. It was her hope that the loved ones she left behind would continue to celebrate her life rather than dwell on her death.

She is survived by husband, Tommy; her son, Joshua (April) Cunningham; her parents, Rose and Gail Peyatt; brothers, Preston (Gaylene), and Matt (Lisa) Peyatt; sister, Denise (Rick) Reip; nephews, Travis and Zachary Ramey. She was "Favorite Aunt Renny" to Christopher Peyatt (Stephanie and children Landon and Jessilynn), Eric Peyatt (Katie and son Cole), Hunter Peyatt , Hailey Peyatt, and numerous other "adopted" nieces and nephews. Also surviving her are her devoted friend Valencia O'Quinn, who was like a sister; Beloved Uncle "Weese" Cunningham and mother-in-law, Christa Cunningham.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 19th at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Mt. Lookout, West Virginia, with Thomas Tolliver officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Rosenbaum Family House in Morgantown, West Virginia.

All arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, West Virginia. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 18 to July 20, 2019