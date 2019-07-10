Home

Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Cornell DeWayne Byers

Cornell DeWayne Byers Obituary

Reverend CORNELL DeWAYNE BYERS, 68, of Haines City, Florida, went home to be with the Lord July 2, 2019, after a long illness. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing at the Promise Village Hospital, in Oxford, Florida.
Service for his home-going celebration will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the First Baptist Church, 432 Shrewsbury Street. Charleston, with Rev. Isaac Kenney officiating Entombment will be in follow in Kanawha Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Friends may call visitation two hours prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Byers Family, 5237 Midland Drive, Charleston, WV 25306.
You may send condolences to the family at www. barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 10 to July 12, 2019
