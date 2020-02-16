|
|
COSETTE S. DICKENSON, 84, of Sumerco, formerly of Mt. Gay, was born June 23, 1935, at Logan, a daughter of the late John and Ann Shaheen. She departed this life on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston.
Cosette was a CPA, practicing for many years in Logan, and member of Redeemer Lutheran in Charleston.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hobert L. Dickenson, and son, Hobert H. Dickenson.
Survivors include her two children, Jamie Dickenson of Charleston and Robbie Dickenson of Sumerco.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, February 17, at Redeemer Lutheran in Charleston, with Pastor Frank C. Ruffatto officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill. Friends may call one hour prior to the services at the Church on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1 Deerwalk Lane, Charleston, WV 25314.
Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., is serving the Dickenson family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020