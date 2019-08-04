Home

Coy Edsel Whaling


1929 - 2019
Coy Edsel Whaling Obituary

COY EDSEL WHALING, 89, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019, in his home surrounded by family.
He was born in Fenwick, on December 3, 1929, to Branty and Leva Whaling.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Virginia (King); two sisters, Janet (Frank) Cochran and Sue (Alan) Ward; Four children, Tom (Martha), Donna (Brad) Leslie, Sharon (Scott) Shinham and Glen; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Edsel was a U.S. Marine Veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a Boy Scout Leader for many years and an avid RC Airplane Flyer. He retired from Union Carbide and was a faithful worshiper at First Baptist Church in St. Albans for more than 50 years. After retirement, he and Mary enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and traveled all of North America. Summers were spent with their grandchildren and great - grandchildren.
Edsel donated his body to WVU Medicine. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Kanawha County Hospice or First Baptist Church of St. Albans.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
