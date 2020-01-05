Home

Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
(304) 776-2651
Curtis Lee Schoolcraft Obituary

CURTIS LEE SCHOOLCRAFT, 64, of Poca, passed away, Friday, January 3, 2020, at CAMC General following a long illness.
He was a graduate of Poca High School and retired from E I Dupont, Belle, WV.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Robert Lee Schoolcraft of Poca, and his wife, Glenna Schoolcraft.
Left to cherish his memory are his Mother, Audrey Schoolcraft of Fraziers Bottom; son, Robert (Melissa) Schoolcraft of Poca; daughter, April Burns of Hometown; sister, Diann (Dave) Craig of Fraziers Bottom; Grandchildren, Briana Schoolcraft of St. Albans, Drake (Jordan) Schoolcraft of Poca, Hayley Burns of Hometown, Dylan Mendenhall of Poca; and Niece, Cara (Tom) Jividen of Illinois.
Private Family services will be held.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV, is assisting the Schoolcraft family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020
