CURTIS LOVEJOY, of Hamlin, born June 28, 1941, in Lincoln County, passed away February 24, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, at the age of 78 years, 7 months and and 27 days.
He was the son of the late LeRoy and Ethel Lovejoy and was also preceded in death by one son, Randy Curtis; one brother, Luther; two sisters-in-law, Dessie Lovejoy and Maxine Lovejoy; one brother-in-law, Samp Adkins; one son-in-law; Kevin LeMaster; and in-laws, Frank and Sylvia Woodall.
Curtis was a retired truck driver for Hecks Warehouse in Nitro. On February 6, 1961, he married the love of his life, Betty Woodall, and together they had three children whom they adored. He was also a handy carpenter, building his home in which they still reside. Curtis and Betty were also the owners of Betty's Bargains in Hamlin, where they made many good friends. As a young man, Curtis worked in the logging business and a fellow worker once said that he was the strongest man in the industry. He was a good listener and gave great advice, a good neighbor and a christian man.
Left to Cherish are his children, Kathy (Doug) Kinsey, Doug (Tammy) Lovejoy, all of Hamlin; five grandchildren, Kevin (Squirt) and Jennifer LeMaster, Jessica and Tony Thompson, Malerie Lovejoy, Bruce and Olivia LeMaster, Whitney and Dusty Whittington. Curtis had 11 great - grandchildren. He is also survived by sister Lucille Adkins of Harts, Hazel and Franklin Terry of Alkol, Thurman Lovejoy and Brenda, Dennis (Laura) Lovejoy of Foster, Alma Lou (Ronald) Pauley of Alkol and Roger (Wanda) of Alkol. A host of nieces and nephews, special friends who were so good to stop by for a visit to check on him, Larry and Beulah Holley, Bobby and Liz Stump, Stan and Julia Purdy, and Roger and Patty Justice.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Mark Terry and Evangelist Eugene Bird officiating. Interment will follow in Trace Fork Cemetery, Rt. 34, Hamlin.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February, 26, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 26, 2020