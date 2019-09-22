|
CURTIS MICHAEL GUYER, 80, of Louisville, Ky., passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
He grew up in Charleston, W.Va., before serving in the U.S. Army. Afterwards, he attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and worked for International Harvester for 25 years and retired.
He was preceded in death by his eldest son, and is survived by two sisters, a son, daughter-in-law, and five grandchildren.
Graveside Christian burial is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, at Rosewood Cemetery in Lewisburg, W.Va.
Local arrangements are being handled by McCraw Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019