McCraw Funeral Home
304 Courtney Dr
Lewisburg, WV 24901
(304) 645-1228
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosewood Cemetery
Lewisburg,, WV
Curtis Michael Guyer Obituary
CURTIS MICHAEL GUYER, 80, of Louisville, Ky., passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
He grew up in Charleston, W.Va., before serving in the U.S. Army. Afterwards, he attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and worked for International Harvester for 25 years and retired.
He was preceded in death by his eldest son, and is survived by two sisters, a son, daughter-in-law, and five grandchildren.
Graveside Christian burial is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, at Rosewood Cemetery in Lewisburg, W.Va.
Local arrangements are being handled by McCraw Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019
