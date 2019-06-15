

CYLEIGH JADE DIALS, 20, of Morgantown, formerly of Cross Lanes, left this world for her heavenly home on Tuesday June 11, 2019.

She was born on March 11, 1999, in Beckley. She was the beloved daughter of Jason Dwight and Runa Danielle Jubb Dials and the forever baby sister of Jason Caleb Dials.

She was preceded in death by her infant sister Delainey, whom we know is now in Cyleigh's arms, maternal and paternal great-grandparents and several great aunts, uncles, and cousins. We can only imagine the reunion as they all met her at the river of life.

Along with her parents and brother, those left to cherish her memory are her grandparents Dwight and Virginia Dials and Ronald and Sandra Bailey. Aunts and Uncles, Melissa Dials, Josh Dials, Heather Anderson (Shawn), Teresa Newman (Tommy), Ronnie Bailey, Shannon Robinson (Jason), Tiffany Bowling (Nick) and Stephanie Koger (Andy), special cousins whom she loved dearly, Anthony and Ayzia Ayers, Tommy, Jamie and Allison Newman, Jacob Robinson, Brinleigh, Dylan, and Keller Bailey, Elliet and Dominick Bowling and Lincoln and Jack Koger, and many special friends-far too many to name.

A Celebration of Cyleigh's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, with Rev. Thomas Newman officiating.

Gathering of family and friends will be from 12 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

