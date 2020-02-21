|
|
CYNTHIA ANN "CINDY" HOWELL, 62, of Whitesville, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
She was born on July 6, 1957, to Kay Nelson and the late Ronnie Nelson.
Besides her father, Cindy was preceded in death by her companion of 32 years, Timmy Dillon; a daughter, Christy Lynn Howell; and grandparents that raised her, Billy and Sis Warren.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Allen Howell (Nichole), Shelli (Mark) Rinchich; brother, Shannon (Shelly) Morris; grandchildren: Braden and Maddie Howell, and Seth and Kenzi Rinchich; niece and nephew, Hallie and Hunter Morris; her "Special Boy," Jason Whitehead; Amanda and Kids; and her beloved dog, Sadie Girl.
Cindy was devoted to her family and her grandbabies were her world. She loved the beach, summertime, spending time on the Greenbrier River and everything about Christmas. She loved all her friends and co-workers like family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 o'clock Saturday afternoon, February 22, in the Armstrong Funeral Home at Whitesville, W.Va., with Rev. Jerry Pauley and Pastor Raymond Jordan officiating and Mike Mortimer singing. Interment will follow in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.armstrong funeralhomewv.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 21, 2020