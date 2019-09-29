|
CYNTHIA (JENNINGS) HARRINGTON, 66, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Cindy was born in Pomeroy, Ohio, and was a resident of Charleston most of her life. She was a graduate of Charleston High School and West Virginia University School of Journalism. During her years at WVU, she was an active member of Kappa Kappa Gamma.
Cindy was employed by the West Virginia Surface Mining Association, and later by the West Virginia Department of Tourism. She enjoyed serving her community by volunteering for Symphony Sunday, Thomas Memorial Hospital, and the Junior League of Charleston. She was an avid reader, loved gardening, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Cindy was a kindhearted, thoughtful, and generous individual who always remembered a family birthday or anniversary.
Cindy is survived by her daughter, Mary Kathleen Harrington; granddaughter, Alyeesia Bowles; father, Frank D. Jennings; stepmother, LaDonna Jennings; sisters, Kathryn Bruner and Deborah Cotes (Osterman); brothers, Bruce Jennings (Nancy) and Brian Jennings (Susan); and sister-in-law, Anne Harrington (Steve Sturm). She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews, Kristine Snively, Robert Cotes, Matthew Bruner, Elizabeth Bruner-Quinterno, Stephen Bruner, Paul Sturm, Nora Sturm, Andrew Sturm, Daniel Jennings, Ashley Jennings, and Kayleigh Jennings.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Harrington; mother, Mary Jennings; and brother, Jack Jennings.
Cindy will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and beloved dog, Leah.
A celebration of her life will take place at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia St. E, Charleston, at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 30. The family will accept visitors one hour before the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests any donations be made to Manna Meal or the Jennings Family Fund in memory of Mary Jennings, administered by the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 29, 2019