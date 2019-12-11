|
|
On Saturday, November 30, 2019, DAISY JUNE PERRY, loving wife and mother of one, passed away at age 80. She was a lifelong resident of Fayetteville.
June was a lover of music, playing many instruments, as well as entertaining with her singing and yodeling. She was also a very talented and creative seamstress, making many beautiful quilts and countless repairs and alterations for family and friends. She had a jovial and silly nature that brought smiles to many faces.
June is survived by husband Glen and son Jeffery.
As per her wishes, there are no services.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 11, 2019