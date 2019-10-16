|
DAKOTA PAUL JONES, aka Doda, 26, of Lizemores, entered into rest Friday, October 11, 2019.
He was born December 20, 1992, in Charleston. Dakota served as a Horizontal Engineer in the U.S. Army and served in Afghanistan.
Dakota is survived by his father, Robert Jones (Jennifer Taylor) of Lizemores, and mother, Tamra Dawson (Glen) of Lester; brothers, Brandon Jones of Craigsville, Bryan Jones (Sara) of Leivsay, Trevor McClain of Belva, Jason Dawson (Charli) of Cross Lanes; sisters, Brittan Barley (Caleb) of Mt. Hope and Jesse Thomas (James) of Beckley; three nieces; and his brothers and sisters of the 779 Engineering Corp 3rd Platoon of Parkersburg.
A Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, with Minister W.T. Jeffrey officiating.
A visitation with friends and family will be held at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, W.Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 16.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. penningtonfuneral.com.
Pennington - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Jones Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 16, 2019