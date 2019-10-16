Home

Pennington Funeral Home
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery
Dunbar, WV
Dakota Paul Jones Obituary
DAKOTA PAUL JONES, aka Doda, 26, of Lizemores, entered into rest Friday, October 11, 2019.
He was born December 20, 1992, in Charleston. Dakota served as a Horizontal Engineer in the U.S. Army and served in Afghanistan.
Dakota is survived by his father, Robert Jones (Jennifer Taylor) of Lizemores, and mother, Tamra Dawson (Glen) of Lester; brothers, Brandon Jones of Craigsville, Bryan Jones (Sara) of Leivsay, Trevor McClain of Belva, Jason Dawson (Charli) of Cross Lanes; sisters, Brittan Barley (Caleb) of Mt. Hope and Jesse Thomas (James) of Beckley; three nieces; and his brothers and sisters of the 779 Engineering Corp 3rd Platoon of Parkersburg.
A Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, with Minister W.T. Jeffrey officiating.
A visitation with friends and family will be held at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, W.Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 16.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. penningtonfuneral.com.
Pennington - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Jones Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 16, 2019
