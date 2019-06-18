DALE GARTH BAILEY, 93, of Glasgow died June 15, 2019. He was born June 6, 1926, at Pinoak, WV, and was the son of the late Leslie and Leafie Walker Bailey. He was also preceded in death by his first wife Mary Lou Bailey.

He was a member of the Glasgow United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Gauley Bridge High School where he played quarterback on the football team and he retired in 1992 with over 35 years of service from Cummins Engine. Dale served in the Army Air Corp during World War II.

Surviving: wife Glendeen Bailey; sister Banna Lou Bevins (Jim) of Grundy, VA; children Terry Bailey (Nancy) of Charlton Heights, Jimmy Bailey of Manassas, VA, Cathy Tafazzoli (Massoud) and Sue Perreira (Randy) of Honolulu, HI; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous step grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

Service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Glasgow United Methodist Church with Pastor John Massey officiating. Entombment will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow with Military Honors.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 18 to June 20, 2019