DALE CLARENCE HILL, 94, of Scott Depot, left this earth to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
He was born March 3, 1926, the son of the late Kelley and Dencie Hill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Denny Hill; and sisters, Osa Mae Vaughn and Betty Jacobs.
He is survived by his wife, (a week short of 73 years) Virginia Kathern Hill; daughter, Pam Hill; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dale was a founding member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Scott Depot, which he loved. He was honored to be a veteran, having served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a member of the James Marshall American Legion Post # 187, Winfield. His profession was carpentry and construction, having worked for the Denny Hill Construction Company for 40 years.
Due to the current public health crisis and concern for the health and welfare of our family and friends, there will be no public service.
In remembrance, instead of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Building Fund, 162 Tiger Lane, Scott Depot, WV 25560.
Interment will be at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Hill family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 29, 2020
