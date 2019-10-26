Home

Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel
303 Ash Circle
Eleanor, WV 25070
(304) 586-9797
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Raynes Funeral Home
303 Ash Circle
Eleanor, WV
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Raynes Funeral Home
303 Ash Circle
Eleanor, WV
1933 - 2019
Dale F. Harrison Obituary

DALE FRANKLIN HARRISON, 85, of Red House passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Hospital.
He was a Christian, a graduate of Poca High School, and a member of the Iron Workers Local 301. He was a member for over 50 years of the Kanawha Valley Lodge No. 36 A.F. & A.M. Dale was an original member of the Route 34 Vol. Fire Dept. and served as 1st Lieutenant. He was always a "kid at heart," and loved farming and spending time with his family and friends.
Born November 28, 1933, he was the son of the late Estil Harrison and Elizabeth Ranson Harrison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Carol Hartley Harrison; brothers, Hershel, Hollis, Marshall, and Clifford Harrison; sister, Roberta Harrison Casto; and great-grandson, Daniel Conley.
He is survived by his daughter, Joetta (Glen) Stone of Red House; granddaughter, Amanda (Justin) Conley of Red House; his great-grandson and "little buddy," Colton Conley; his sister, Cindy Harrison of Walton; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel, with Pastor Larry Mobley and Pastor Scott Casto officiating. Burial will follow in Wade Chapel Cemetery, Red House. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 26, 2019
