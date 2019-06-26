

DALE LESTER BALL, 64, of Charleston, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House, West in South Charleston.

Dale was born in Charleston on August 8, 1954, to Dorothy Mae Haynes Ball and the late Lester Ball.

He was a retired Chemical Operator for DuPont.

Dale grew up in Campbell's Creek, was a graduate of DuPont High School and lived his entire life in the Charleston area.

He was a loving son and had spent the last few years taking care of his beloved mother.

Dale enjoyed fishing and hunting, was always willing to help others and was very opinionated, often coming across as an old grizzly bear.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carole Thomas Ball; son, Nicholas of Sissonville; sisters, Janet Levenson of South Charleston, Doreen (Lanny) Lanyi of Charleston and Donna (Patrick) Mahaffey of Chillicothe, Ohio; sister-in-law, Sharon Newhouse of Charleston; nephews, Brian Thomas and Brandon Newhouse; and one great-nephew, Chance Thomas.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Hubbard Hospice House, West; doctors, nurses and staff for the care given to Dale with specific appreciation to the nurses, Scot Casdorph and Sharon Ellis, as well as social worker, Beth Plantz.

Memorial Service will be 6 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, with Rev. David Haynes officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in memory of Dale to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.

