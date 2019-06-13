

DALE R. HUFFMAN, 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Loudendale, WV.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Walter and Virginia Huffman; sister, Patricia; and his brothers, Donald and David Huffman.

Dale was a humble man who fought hard in his last days without a single complaint. He will be deeply missed by his family.

Dale is survived by his children, Chelsie, Collin and Carlie Pickens, and their mother, Tammy Pickens and his daughter, Jamie Peyton; as well as his brothers, Doug (Tina), Dewayne and Darrell Huffman; sister, Debra Huffman-Dunlap (James); and his nieces and nephews and grandchildren.

Dale has requested no services and, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387. He will rest in peace at French Cemetery.

You may visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share your memories with the family.

A special thank you to Dr. Sheorn of Charleston for his extended kindness and to Ruby Memorial Hospital, Mountain State Healthcare and the Hospice Foundation for their support during his last days.

Dale fought the good fight and gained his wings to Heaven to join our Lord and Savior. Until we meet again ...

Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 13 to June 15, 2019