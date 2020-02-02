Home

DALE RUSSELL, 84, passed away peacefully December 18, 2019.
He was born in Ansted, West Virginia, and graduated from West Virginia Institute of Technology with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was also an all-conference performer on the basketball team, catcher and captain of the baseball team, the elected campus king of the college's spring festival, and an honor student in his classes. Was inducted into the West Virginia Tech athletic Hall of Fame, as well as being selected as a member of the all-time Charleston Reds Baseball Organization.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dana Russell, and mother, Rachel Russell.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lynne; daughters, Dee and Dori; son, Dale; sister, Daisey Holley; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020
