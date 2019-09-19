|
DALE WAYNE ESTEP, of Elkview, passed away September 17, 2019, after a year-long fight with heart disease.
He was born September 26, 1956, in Charleston, to Donald and Mary Estep.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Joe Estep, in 1969.
He is survived by brothers, Gary Estep (Violet), Bill Estep (Regina), Eddie Estep (Joy) of Elkview, Mike Estep (Karen) of Clemmons, N.C., Greg Estep (Debbie) of Liberty; sisters, Debbie Rhodes (Brett) of Goldvein, Va., Judy Morrison of Belleview, Fla.; nieces and nephews, Terri Jo Estep, Andrea Estep, Chris Estep, Laura Mansfield, Candice Tackett, Cassie Turley, Warren and Jared Rhodes, Amanda Lane, Brittany Davis, Scott and Brian Tincher; and several great nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Andrea for helping with him and his animals over the years.
Dale was a generous and passionate person who helped many people by labor and financially. He is one who would give anything to anyone he thought needed help. He cared about and fed animals, wild and domestic, whether they were his or not.
He was employed by Carbon Fuel in Comfort, as a coal miner, for 10 years, until the mine closed. He retired from Dana Transport of Nitro, in September 2018, due to his illness.
In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Kanawha - Charleston Humane Association, at 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. September 29, at Sand Run Church Fellowship Hall, in Youngs Bottom.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 19, 2019