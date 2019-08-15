|
|
DALTON B. GILL, 79, of Wallback, entered into rest August 12, 2019, at his residence.
Born on February 19, 1940, in Elvira, he was the son of the late Johnnie and Stella Hanshaw Gill.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Seifert.
Dalton was a retired welder for Kaiser Aluminum in Ravenswood. He was a member of Ashton Lodge #12 in Ravenswood, Shriner and Eastern Star.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Gill of Wallback; son, Bruce Gill of Wallback; daughter, Denise (Rick) Baylor of Independence; brother, Donald B. Gill of Wallback; sisters, Sue Davis of Burbank, Ohio, and Jean Chase of North Carolina; grandchildren, Branden (Courtney) Bever of Masontown, Amanda Bever of Morgantown, Matt (Katie) Gill of Ripley and Sabrina Gill of Ravenswood; great - grandchildren, Aubree Hill and Fern and Walden Bever.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 16, at Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay, W.Va., with Minister Stewart Cottrell officiating. Burial will follow in the Hively Cemetery, Wallback.
Friends may gather with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to HospiceCare.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
A special thanks to Dalton's caregivers, Shari, Teresa, Penny, Susan and Debbie.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilson - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gill family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019