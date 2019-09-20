|
DAN E. STOVER, 70, of Elkview, went to his heavenly hayfield in the sky, Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
He was born in Whitesville, to the late Linville and Beatrice Stover.
Dan was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was always willing to help his family, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He retired as a coal miner from Carbon Fuel Company. Dan loved driving his tractor and working in the hayfields.
Dan is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Sada Stover; sons, Sonny (Amanda) Runion and Terry (Cassie) Allen; daughter, Becky (Danny) Rucker; and grandchildren, Willie Rucker, Jacob Rucker, "Bri" Allen, John Runion, Caylee Allen, and Sophie Allen.
To honor Dan's wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 20, 2019