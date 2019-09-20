Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Resources
More Obituaries for Dan Stover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan E. Stover

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dan E. Stover Obituary

DAN E. STOVER, 70, of Elkview, went to his heavenly hayfield in the sky, Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
He was born in Whitesville, to the late Linville and Beatrice Stover.
Dan was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was always willing to help his family, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He retired as a coal miner from Carbon Fuel Company. Dan loved driving his tractor and working in the hayfields.
Dan is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Sada Stover; sons, Sonny (Amanda) Runion and Terry (Cassie) Allen; daughter, Becky (Danny) Rucker; and grandchildren, Willie Rucker, Jacob Rucker, "Bri" Allen, John Runion, Caylee Allen, and Sophie Allen.
To honor Dan's wishes, there will be no services.
Online condolences may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now