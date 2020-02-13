Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana Board
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana Faye Board


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dana Faye Board Obituary

Rev. DANA FAYE BOARD, 60, of Charleston, WV, passed away on February 9, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV.
Born on May 14, 1959, in Whitesburg, KY, she was a daughter of the late Ralph Frazier and Lillian Manns Frazier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Bradley, and twin sister, Donna Thomas.
Dana was an ordained minister in the Nazarene Church and worked with Ministry of Hope at Hissom Tabernacle to feed the homeless.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Rev. Larry Board of Charleston; her siblings, Willard Frazier, Fred Frazier, Ralph Frazier, Jr., Linda Murphrey and Joyce Carlson; two special nieces, Lillian Prosperino and Paula Frazier; and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ministry of Hope, Hissom Tabernacle, Spring Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -