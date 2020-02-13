|
|
Rev. DANA FAYE BOARD, 60, of Charleston, WV, passed away on February 9, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV.
Born on May 14, 1959, in Whitesburg, KY, she was a daughter of the late Ralph Frazier and Lillian Manns Frazier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Bradley, and twin sister, Donna Thomas.
Dana was an ordained minister in the Nazarene Church and worked with Ministry of Hope at Hissom Tabernacle to feed the homeless.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Rev. Larry Board of Charleston; her siblings, Willard Frazier, Fred Frazier, Ralph Frazier, Jr., Linda Murphrey and Joyce Carlson; two special nieces, Lillian Prosperino and Paula Frazier; and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ministry of Hope, Hissom Tabernacle, Spring Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 13, 2020