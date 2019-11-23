|
DANA GIBSON GRIFFITH 92, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Teays Valley Assisted Living, Hurricane.
He was born at Sod (Lincoln County) to the late Norman and Matilda Purdy Griffith. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Goldie Young; two grandchildren, Jeremy Adams and Alisha Walters.
Dana was retired from Union Carbide Corp., Institute Plant, with 34 years of service. He was a member of Abney Street Church of God where he was very active in his church and sang in the choir. He was a graduate of Duval High School, class of 1944.
He was a 50-year member of the Washington Masonic Lodge #58 A.F. & A.M., St. Albans, and a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies, Charleston. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran, having served during World War II.
Surviving are his loving wife of 70 years, Joyce Pauley Griffith; daughters, Regina Adams (Michael), Pam Adams (Sam) and Kim Walters (David); brother-in-law, Rev. Roy Young; grandchildren, Jason, Matthew (Ashlee), Brad (Crystal), Nicholas (Michelle), Chris, Lindsey, Timmy and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Trent, Kinsley, Peyton, Alex, Harley, Hayden, Everett and Harper.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 25, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Jennie Lawrence and Pastor Steve Hewitt officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may call from 12 to 1 p.m. Monday prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to Abney Street Church of God, In memory of Dana G. Griffith, 617 Abney Street, St. Albans, WV 25177.
You may visit Dana's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Griffith family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 23, 2019