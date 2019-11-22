|
DANA GIBSON GRIFFITH, 92, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Teays Valley Assisted Living, Hurricane. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 25, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Friends may call from 12 to 1 p.m. Monday prior to the funeral service. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Griffith family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019