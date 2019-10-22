Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Clonch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Clonch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Clonch Obituary
DANIEL M. CLONCH, of Summersville, previously of Montgomery, went to his heavenly home at the home of his daughter on Sunday October 20, 2019. Daniel was born August 21, 1931 at Marting, WVa. to George W. and Ada Clonch. He was preceded in death by his first wife Alice Jane Clonch, brothers and sisters. He is survived by current wife Betty M Clonch, son George Clonch (wife Donna) of Rio Grande, OH, daughter Susan Ryan (husband Hoye) of Picaway, WVa., and daughter Beverly Boggs (husband David) of Canvas, WVa., 6 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Dana Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Fola, WVa. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salvation Army or your local food pantry.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now