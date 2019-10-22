|
DANIEL M. CLONCH, of Summersville, previously of Montgomery, went to his heavenly home at the home of his daughter on Sunday October 20, 2019. Daniel was born August 21, 1931 at Marting, WVa. to George W. and Ada Clonch. He was preceded in death by his first wife Alice Jane Clonch, brothers and sisters. He is survived by current wife Betty M Clonch, son George Clonch (wife Donna) of Rio Grande, OH, daughter Susan Ryan (husband Hoye) of Picaway, WVa., and daughter Beverly Boggs (husband David) of Canvas, WVa., 6 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Dana Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Fola, WVa. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salvation Army or your local food pantry.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 22, 2019