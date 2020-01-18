Home

Daniel Daynus Jividen Obituary
DANIEL DAYNUS JIVIDEN, 74, passed away peacefully at his Lexington, KY, home on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Son of W. Dencil and Zelma Cobb Jividen of Nitro, WV, he was a WVU and Columbia University graduate, a lawyer, a bibliophile, and a veteran. He loved horses, pugs, driving fast (when he was young), debating, genealogy, cartography, and England.
Surviving: Wife, Diana of Lexington, KY; son, John of El Dorado Hills, CA; daughter, Chloe of Delmont, PA; sister, Londa Lou Turley of Nitro, WV; grandchildren, Elliott Brown, Zoe Jividen, Oliver Jividen, Gabriel Brown; and three Turley nephews.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 18, 2020
