DANIEL DAYNUS JIVIDEN, 74, passed away peacefully at his Lexington, KY, home on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Son of W. Dencil and Zelma Cobb Jividen of Nitro, WV, he was a WVU and Columbia University graduate, a lawyer, a bibliophile, and a veteran. He loved horses, pugs, driving fast (when he was young), debating, genealogy, cartography, and England.
Surviving: Wife, Diana of Lexington, KY; son, John of El Dorado Hills, CA; daughter, Chloe of Delmont, PA; sister, Londa Lou Turley of Nitro, WV; grandchildren, Elliott Brown, Zoe Jividen, Oliver Jividen, Gabriel Brown; and three Turley nephews.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 18, 2020