|
|
DANIEL E. LYMON, "PJ" Da-Don, 26, of Charleston, passed away on September 14, 2019.
He was born in Charleston on August 30, 1993, to Ivory Rose and Daniel Lymon.
Daniel, "PJ" as what we call him, attended Kanawha County schools and graduated from George Washington High School. PJ was known for his sense of humor, gift of basketball and loved playing for Kanawha City Youth League and AAU. He was a special leader of his grandmother's youth group, God's Unlimited Soldiers of Charleston, and also a leader amongst friends, family and his community. He was a firm believer in GOD, and was a member of Rehobeth Cathedral Church of Christ.
Daniel was a loving father, who leaves to mourn his parents, Ivory Rose and Daniel Lymon; his son, Daniel Jr., and daughter, Jayla Rose; his eldest sister, Salicia Rose; brothers, David Robinson and Karzell Rose. He also leaves to mourn his paternal grandmother, Evangelist Ruby Dean of Charleston; niece, nephew, aunts, uncles and a host of close cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, with Pastor Watts officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church.
The family request flowers be sent to the church.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 19, 2019