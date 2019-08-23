Home

FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
Daniel Hall
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Witcher Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Witcher Baptist Church
Daniel Edmund Hall


1952 - 2019
DANIEL EDMUND HALL, 67, of Charleston, passed away August 21, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division following complications of Multiple Sclerosis.
He was born on February 19, 1952, to the late Hobart W. and Doris Keeney Hall. Dan was a graduate of Dupont High School, West Virginia Tech and Marshall University. He taught Industrial Arts in Kanawha County for 33 years and was a master craftsman, creating beautiful objects of wood, stained glass and metal jewelry.
Dan was a member of Witcher Baptist Church, a history buff, a member the Archeology Society, the Society for Creative Anachronisms and played bass in a band. He was also a strong man, winning several state powerlifting titles with the Holley Strength System Team.
Surviving are his wife, Patsy Kelly Hall; daughter and son-in-law, Molly and Bryan Morrison of Teays Valley; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Rhonda Hall of South Charleston; sister-in-law, Cheryl and husband, Johnny Reynolds; and nephews, John Hall, Jeremy and Justin Hoffman.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of CAMC Memorial CPICU for their wonderful care of Dan.
Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. noon Saturday, August 24, at Witcher Baptist Church, with Pastor Jonathan Eubank officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church on Saturday.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 23, 2019
