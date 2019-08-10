Home

Armstrong Funeral Home Inc
39687 Coal River Rd
Whitesville, WV 25209
(304) 854-1471
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Daniel Edward "Kolhton" Haney


1998 - 2019
Daniel Edward "Kolhton" Haney Obituary

DANIEL EDWARD "KOLHTON" HANEY, 21, of Orgas, born March 17, 1998, died August 6, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
He was a 2016 graduate of Sherman High School, where he played football and basketball. He was currently employed by Black Hawk Mining.
Although only 21 at the time of his death, Kolhton affected many people in his lifetime. He deeply loved motocross, hunting, fishing, mudding, and just hanging out with all of his friends. He loved being around all of his family and friends and spending his time with his beloved girlfriend, Brooke, and their fur babies, Ryder and Cash.
Kolhton's favorite past time was spending time on the track racing dirt bikes with his grandpa, Jr., and all of his family and friends. He truly lived his best life.
Preceding him in death were his grandfathers, Junior Deal and Darrell Haney.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Nicki Haney, Leland Salmon, Bruce Haney; sister, Myrisha "Roo" Haney; step-brothers, Nicholas and Benjamin Salmon; half-brother, Blake Huddleston; grandmothers, Dreama Deal and Linda Haney; Aunt Stephanie Deal Lewis; special cousin and close, friend Shana Roberts; great uncle, Connie Roberts; cousins, Daisha Drake, Dominic and Lucas Anderson; Stevie, Peggy, and Cole Gillenwater whom loved him like their own. He is also survived by his high school sweetheart, his best friend, the love of his life Brooke Gillenwater; and a host of other family members and so many friends.
Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. on Monday, August 12, at the Armstrong Funeral home, Whitesville, W.Va., with Rev. Roger Halstead officiating. Burial will follow at Pineview Cemetery.
The family will recieve friends for visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, August 11.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019
